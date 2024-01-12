Bundaberg growers fear Paradise Dam rebuild could take many years

The boss of the Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers says the shock news from Sunwater revealing Paradise Dam's wall was a "compromised asset" and a new wall will be constructed 70m downstream, is "a severe blow to farmers already on their knees".
It follows Sunwater's meeting with key local stakeholders on the Paradise Dam Reference Group on January 11 to provide details about the new dam wall and construction process.
BFVG chief executive officer Bree Watson said the lack of transparency around the announcement had caused primary producers and agricultural industry groups enormous concern as they scrambled to discuss how a potential threat to the region's water security would impact their businesses.
Ms Watson, who is also the LNP candidate for Bundaberg, said BFVG members were extremely disappointed they learned of the news through social media.
She said the situation had been made worse by the fact the agricultural community in the renowned food bowl had been calling for budgets and timelines on the situation for some time.
Farmers had invested a great deal of energy liaising with Sunwater over the past five years while the structural integrity of the wall was being investigated, she said.
"The first we heard about it (was) on social media," she said. "This is a severe blow to farmers already on their knees."
Ms Watson said as it took Sunwater five years to determine the wall needed to be replaced not repaired, BFVG members were worried about how long the construction process of the downstream wall would take.
"It will take years to come up with a design case, then when you put another seven to nine years to construct the wall, this could mean we have no water security for our region during this time," she said.
Ms Watson said other critical factors including having to cease construction during the wet season for worker safety, which could also add to the timeline.
She said a moratorium on water sales would have an enormous impact on the agricultural investment in the region.
"If you buy a block of land without water or you can't buy some from neighbours then you can't get any water at all," Ms Watson said.
"We have avocado and macadamias planted here in huge numbers and they are all water-thirsty crops."
Ms Watson said regions like Bundaberg relied massively on having access to clean, fresh water to irrigate crops.
"I feel people don't realise how mach investment goes into regions with water security, we can crop 52 weeks (a year) here." she said. "Agriculture in this region employs around 8000 people directly and tens of thousands indirectly."
Ms Watson said a meeting with the Sunwater had not alleviated their concerns.
"We did receive a briefing from Sunwater on Thursday, who took us through the details," she said.
"But we are not overly confident we will be in a better place and we need to know the state government will do this well and do it swiftly."
Canegrowers senior vice-chair Mark Mammino said the organisation was calling on the state government and Sunwater to come clean with farming communities in the Bundaberg region following revelations that restoration work on Paradise Dam will be halted due to the discovery of serious structural problems.
Mr Mammino said he and other agricultural stakeholders attended the meeting with Sunwater CEO Glenn Stockman and still have more questions than answers.
Mark Mammino, who grows cane in the region, said the news had come as a shock to local irrigators, who produce more the $1 billion worth of agricultural produce every year, including sugarcane.
"There are so many questions that need to be answered, like why has it taken four years for the government and Sunwater to discover this problem," he said.
"It's two years since the state and federal governments made a big song and dance about jointly funding the $1.2 billion restoration project.
"Now here we are in 2024 and we're in a worse position than we were in 2022.
"Instead of being restored, the dam now needs to be completely rebuilt 60 or 70 metres downstream, but we have no idea when that work will even begin, never mind when it might be completed."
Mr Mammino said while community safety would always be paramount, the government also needed to protect people's livelihoods and industry.
"The future expansion of the region's sugarcane industry, and the agricultural industry more generally, has been on hold for four years," Mr Mammino said.
"That needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. Water security needs to be guaranteed if we want growers to have the confidence to continue investing in their businesses and in the Bundaberg region.
"We need a clear timeline on when work will commence, when it will be completed, and what mitigation measures will be in place to ensure irrigators continue to have access to their full irrigation allotments during that time."
Australian Macadamia Society CEO Clare Hamilton-Bate said the water security impact was of huge concern for their growers as half their production relies on the Paradise Dam.
"Of the national crop in 2023 which was 48,400 tonnes in shell at 3.5 per cent moisture, over 50pc of that production was from the Bundaberg Region," she said.
"The total area planted to macadamias in Australia is currently 41,000 hectares and 17,000ha of those plantings are in the Bundaberg LGA.
"Of those 17,000ha planted it's estimated only half is in commercial production, the other 50pc (composed of) younger plantings."
Meanwhile, Sunwater said its decisions in relation to Paradise Dam have always been about protecting both lives and livelihoods.
"We are now planning for a new dam wall immediately downstream of the existing structure. It will be built to meet all safety and regulatory requirements," a Sunwater spokesperson said.
"No-one is more committed to providing water security for the Bundaberg region than Sunwater.
"Reliable water supply is critical to jobs, growth and economic prosperity in regional Queensland, and that's why we remain committed to building the best possible dam for the long term.
"Sunwater will continue to deliver water to customers through this process and work with them to maximise water availability."
A water allocation has a title that can be bought and sold independently in a similar way to land. They are permanently owned.
Paradise Dam is currently at 99 per cent capacity, with medium priority allocations for the Burnett River sub-scheme (Paradise Dam) at 100 per cent for the 2023-24 water year. Water allocations are set for the year and cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce but can increase to a maximum of 100 per cent.
Sunwater will be hosting several drop-in sessions in the coming days for the community to learn more, and to speak with the project team. Details on these sessions are listed on Sunwater's website.
"We will continue to meet with stakeholders and the community to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas as plans for the new dam wall progress," it stated.
