PRIZED 4617 hectare (11,408 acre) Mundubbera district breeding and fattening property Thuroona has hit the market, to be auctioned on September 9.
Offered by Jeff and Sue Trott, the property estimated to conservatively run 1500 cattle is located at Hawkwood, about 65km south west of Mundubbera.
Thuroona comprises of roughly equal areas of softwood scrub country, improved forest country and timbered country.
The property has predominantly ironbark, brigalow, spotted gum, bottle trees, bluegum and rosewood timbers.
A pelleting program to control regrowth was carried out in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The property can conservatively run 1500 head. Queensland Government PMAV vegetation mapping is in place
There is a good mixture of native and improved grasses including buffel, Rhodes, creeping blue and purple pigeon as well as desmanthus, siratro and seca stylo legumes.
Watered is supplied by four reliable stock bores, which are connected to tanks and troughs, as well as 11 dams and Hooper Creek.
The property is divided into 26 paddocks with fencing described as being in good to excellent condition.
The two sets of cattle yards are in very good condition and serviced by laneways.
Infrastructure includes a three bedroom homestead set in established gardens, self-contained workers' accommodation and numerous sheds.
Thuroona will be auctioned by Danielle Myer Rural on September 9.
Contact Danielle Meyer, 0427 654 912, Danielle Meyer Rural, Mundubbera.
