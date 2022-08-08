Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quality Mundubbera cattle country to run 1500 head

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Meyer Rural: The 4617 hectare Hawkwood property Thuroona is estimated to conservatively run 1500 cattle.

PRIZED 4617 hectare (11,408 acre) Mundubbera district breeding and fattening property Thuroona has hit the market, to be auctioned on September 9.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.