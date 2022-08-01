WARREN and Lynelle Urquhart's 3601 hectare (8898 acre) Moonie property Warrowa has consistently adopted best management practices to deliver sustainable, increased productivity.
Located 26km from Moonie and 70km from Tara, the property in two freehold titles has excellent access to the region's major selling centres, feedlots, and grain handling facilities.
The diverse, environmentally sustainable property is described as a quality mix of brigalow/belah loam with patches of heavy brigalow soils and quick responding red soils, with an excellent mix of cropping, natural grass, and improved pastures.
The well balanced pastures include bambatsi, Rhode's grass, and buffel, which are supported by natural grasses and herbages, as well as Queensland blue grass, mulga Mitchell, kangaroo grass and winter clover.
Warrowa is divided into 24 paddocks and has two sets of steel cattle yards.
There are natural shelters and shade corridors that provide protection, as well as being effective laneways for mustering.
Water is supplied from a free-flowing bore, which services 11 tanks and a network of 31 troughs across the property. There are also six dams and seasonal flows in Bendee Creek.
Warrowa's homestead is a spacious four bedroom residence with a modern kitchen, and generously sized living areas and bedrooms. There is also a second four bedroom home. Both homes are air-conditioned and set in established gardens.
Other improvements include a five stand shearing shed, a machinery shed with a service pit, hayshed, three 150 tonne silos, stables, and a 1200m all-weather airstrip and hangar.
Described as the "ideal mixed farm", Warrowa has been very successfully operated in conjunction with the C.R. (George) Telford Nature Refuge and is being offered for the first time in 88 years.
In essence, the late George Telford's vision to be ecologically and economically sustainable, incorporated a profitable business model, specifically designed to enhance the value and productivity of Warrowa for future generations.
Warrowa is being sold by Nutrien Harcourts GDL through an expressions of interest process, which closes on September 14.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
