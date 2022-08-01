Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Moonie's Warrowa designed for sustainable, increased productivity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Harcourts GDL: Moonie property Warrowa is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes on September 14.

WARREN and Lynelle Urquhart's 3601 hectare (8898 acre) Moonie property Warrowa has consistently adopted best management practices to deliver sustainable, increased productivity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.