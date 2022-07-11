THE 3508 hectare (8668 acre) Central Queensland cattle property Mountain Hut will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on August 18.
Located in the Glenroy district about 80km west of Rockhampton, the property offered by Jeff and Linda Edgar is estimated to carry about 600 breeders with progeny through to weaners).
Most of the country is undulating, rising to mountain range on the western boundary. The mostly open forest country comprises of ironbark and bloodwood with small patches of gum top box.
Pastures include Indian couch and natives such as black spear grass.
In 2017, about 400ha was pulled and raked. In 2021 about a further 100ha was cutter barred and planted with silk, buffel and Rhodes grass.
The property is currently carrying a good body of feed and ready to be stocked immediately upon settlement of the sale.
Mountain Hut is well watered with five dams, a bore and a well. A small section of the boundary is on the Fitzroy River.
There are five main paddocks, two holding paddocks and a laneway to the cattle yards.
The majority of the fencing is described as being in decent order with the mountain range on the western side of the property serving as a natural boundary.
Infrastructure includes a set of timber cattle yards, which were constructed in 1986. The bugle-design yards are equipped with a branding cradle, crush, and a pound with a crows nest. There is also a storage shed near the yards.
There is a well-formed, council maintained gravel road to the boundary providing B-double access.
Mountain Hut was originally granted to James Edgar in 1904 and has remained in the Edgar family for five generations.
The property has been used as the main breeding block for Craigilee.
Following the purchase of additional country adjoining the home block the breeder herd will be relocated, resulting in Mountain Hut being offered for sale.
Contact Netty Wendt, 0421 488 579, Ray White Rural, Gracemere.
