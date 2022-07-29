Queensland Country Life
Quality soils, assured water, top improvements make Biloela's Brentwood

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 29 2022
Ray White Rural: The 522 hectare Goovigen property Brentwood will be auctioned in Biloela on August 24.

WELL developed 522 hectare (1290 acre) Biloela district grazing and fattening property Brentwood is noted for its quality soils, assured water, and excellent structural improvements.

