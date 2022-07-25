Springvale's buffel grass bonus

THE 1120 hectare (2768 acre) Biloela district property Springvale is estimated to run 350 cow and calf units or 400 to 450 mixed cattle.
To be auctioned by TopX on August 2, Springvale comprises of about 730ha of bottle tree scrub and 160ha of previously black soil cultivation country. The remainder of the property is heavy loam and iron bark forest country.
Advertisement
Springvale has a mixed buffel, green panic, Rhodes grass and purple pigeon pasture.
Most of the country marked as white on the PMAV has recently been recently pulled.
Water is supplied from a large dam servicing tanks and troughs. There is also an unequipped bore.
The four strand barbed wire fencing is described as being in fair to good condition.
Other improvements include a set of very workable, recently upgraded timber cattle yards.
Contact Brad Mulvihill, 0447 152 200, TopX Gracemere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.