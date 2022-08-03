THE Kirkwood family's versatile 335 hectare (828 acre) Central Queensland property Dunrobin is headed to auction complete with water entitlements.
To be auctioned in Rockhampton on September 14, Dunrobin is located at South Yaamba, 36km south west of Rockhampton.
About 80ha is currently cultivated and is used to grow excellent grain crops. Dunrobin has previously been used for large-scale small crop production.
Improved pastures include Gatton green panic and blue grass supported by soft native grasses and legumes. There is established para grass and hymeachne along the lagoons and pondage areas.
A feature of the property, which has a 1.6km frontage to the Fitzroy River, is an abundance of excellent quality water.
This includes an irrigation bore as well as two stock and domestic bores, a 300 megalitre allocation attached to the irrigation bore plus two 12ML allocations from the Fitzroy River.
Dunrobin is divided into 13 paddocks serviced by laneways to the centrally located cattle yards. The four barbed wires on timber and steel posts fencing is described as being in sound condition.
Structural improvements include a spacious five bedroom brick homestead with an in-ground swimming pool situated set in established gardens.
There is also a two bedroom Queensland home, two machinery sheds, and a solid set of equipped steel and timber cattle yards, complemented by a 60m diameter sand arena and an attached round yard.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders Rockhampton, or Rod Harms, 0418 458 199, Rod Harms Rural.
