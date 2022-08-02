Queensland Country Life
Hughenden's Peronne heads to auction with quality Brangus/Angus-cross cows

By Mark Phelps
August 2 2022 - 8:00am
Hughenden's 9787 hectare Peronne Station will be auctioned by Brodie Agencies in Townsville on August 31.

JOHN and Ann-Marie Cowan's blue Ribbon 9787 hectare (24,185 acre) Hughenden property Peronne Station will be offered with 480 very good quality Brangus/Angus-cross cows when it goes to auction on August 31.

