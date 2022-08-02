JOHN and Ann-Marie Cowan's blue Ribbon 9787 hectare (24,185 acre) Hughenden property Peronne Station will be offered with 480 very good quality Brangus/Angus-cross cows when it goes to auction on August 31.
Located in the tick free zone about 35km south of Hughenden, Peronne is described as being an excellent quality freehold property, with undulating chocolate and red pebbly self-mulching soils.
Following 458mm of rainfall this year, there is an excellent body of buffel, Mitchell, Flinders and other native grasses, summer and winter herbages as well as wynn cassia and progardes desmanthus legumes.
There are numerous creek systems, shelter belts and laneways with a mixture of open downs and timbered country, including gidyea, boree, bauhinia, whitewood, coolibah, and dogwood. Much of the gidyea country has been blade ploughed.
Peronne has 16 main paddocks with the majority of the boundary is exclusion fenced.
All of the paddocks are connected to a laneway system that runs back to the large steel cattle yards. The well equipped yards located towards the centre of the property have a roof over the working area.
The property is very well watered from two bores, which gravity feed tanks and troughs.
The large five bedroom, two bathroom homestead has been extensively renovated in the past two years. There is also a single person donga located in the large garden area. Other improvements include a steel frame shed with solar panels on the roof.
There will be 480 very good quality, two to nine year old Brangus/Angus cross PTIC cows offered with Perrone. These cows and heifers will start calving in early August. Limited station plant and equipment is also included in the sale.
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies, described Peronne Station as low cost per kilogram production country, with little to no declared noxious weeds, plants or trees.
The owners of Perrone also have the use of about a 1000ha permit to occupy.
Peronne Station will be auctioned by Brodie Agencies in Townsville on August 31.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies.
