Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Pinora West: Western Downs country to fatten 400 to 450 steers

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NUTRIEN HARCOURTS: The 1747 hectare Western Downs property Pinora West will be auctioned on September 1.

THE 1747 hectare (4316 acre) Western Downs property Pinora West is estimated to fatten 400 to 450 steers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.