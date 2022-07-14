Binowee, a low maintenance, easy to manage, larger scale farming operation in the Millmerran district which consistently produces excellent sorghum and winter crop yields, is for sale by expressions of interest.
Ray White Rural Pittsworth selling agent James Croft said, Binowee is conveniently located about 20 kilometres south east of Millmerran with double road frontage to Turner and Campbells Road and 60kms from Pittsworth.
"Overall it comprises of 603.89 hectares (1492 Acres) of mainly level brigalow belah box country with grey/black to brown clay soils," he said.
"The country is all cultivation (except eight hectares) of brigalow clump and a water course and it has been farmed in 6 x 100 hectare strips."
Winter crop recently planted includes 100 hectares of wheat (long fallow) and 200 hectares of barley which are both included in the sale of the property (the crop is included with sale).
Improvements include a 18m x 9m steel frame machinery shed enclosed on three sides, a 5000 gallon poly tank, and accommodation unit and shower block.
It includes lunch room with sink and toilet room with air conditioning and a shower block 3m x 3m with shower and septic system with hot water system and includes solar panel and flow pump.
The silo complex includes three x 75 tonne Sherwell silos, two with aerators on concrete, two x 93 tonne Ahrens silos on cement slab and one x 51 tonne Ahrens fertiliser silo.
Water is from a bore originally tested approximately 1200 gph, with a new submersible pump and motor and new starter box, plus 1 x 5000 gallon poly tank (no generator or pump), and four unequipped dams.
Expressions of Interest closing 11 August 2022 (if not sold prior).
*Selling gents Matt Cleary mobile 0428 987 340 or James Croft mobile 0429 318 646.
