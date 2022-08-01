Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka goers told mask up against COVID

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID PROTECTION: Free masks will be handed out to showgoers at this year's Ekka. Picture: ShutterStock

SHOWGOERS will be offered free masks on entry at this year's Ekka, which officially starts on Saturday but is preceded by a number of events including stud cattle judging on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.