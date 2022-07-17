Cloncurry's Leichhardt Hotel changes hands

Cloncurry's Leichhardt Hotel has changed hands for the first time in over half a century.
The Scarr St pub has been owned by three generations of the Telford family for 55 years but in a social media post the owners said the time "has come for our family to close this chapter of our lives".
Advertisement
The family has sold the property to Australia's largest pub group Australian Leisure and Hospitality (ALH) which operates over 340 licensed venues across the country.
The Telfords said the Leichhardt Hotel has been owned and operated by their family since Melbourne Cup Day, 1967.
"Our family has collectively grown, developed and expanded the business over the 55 year period to the point where it is recognised and acknowledged in the North West as a top establishment," the family said.
The Telfords said they knew the Leichhardt would be in good hands for its next chapter in the hands of ALH.
"We take with us many wonderful memories and a great sense of pride for what we have achieved at the Hotel," they said.
"We thank all our customers for the support and loyal patronage over the many years.
"To our staff, past and present, thank you for all the hard work over the past five and a half decades, rest assured that it is recognised and greatly appreciated.
"We now look forward to a slower pace of life and more time to enjoy together as a family."
Transfer to ALH begins on Monday July 18 with some temporary changes to trade.
The bottleshop will be closed from July 18 and will reopen on July 22 while the Cellars on Ramsay will reopen July 20.
There are no changes to trade in the gaming bar and bistro though takeaway meals online and phone orders will be unavailable until July 25.
The Walkabout Creek Hotel in McKinlay, 100km south of Cloncurry, is also for sale.
ALSO READ:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.