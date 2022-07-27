Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Ekka ramps up foot and mouth disease biosecurity

Updated July 27 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIOSECURITY: Ekka organisers have substantially ramped up foot and mouth disease biosecurity precautions.

EKKA organisers have substantially ramped up foot and mouth disease precautions, including planning the strategic placement of 25 sanitising foot mat stations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.