Ekka ramps up foot and mouth disease biosecurity

EKKA organisers have substantially ramped up foot and mouth disease precautions, including planning the strategic placement of 25 sanitising foot mat stations.
RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said Biosecurity Queensland had strongly re-iterated to the RNA that as Australia remained free of FMD, the risk of the disease affecting the Ekka was considered very low and livestock events at the Ekka could run as normal, and as planned, with appropriate biosecurity measures in place.
"As you are aware, an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was reported in cattle in Indonesia in May this year which spread to Bali," Ms Christou said.
"The virus affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, camels, deer, and pigs.
"While the risk of FMD has been heightened recently with the Indonesian outbreak, the disease is not present in Australia."
Tougher biosecurity measures to be introduced at the Ekka include:
Mr Christou said the RNA would continue to work closely with Biosecurity Queensland on its biosecurity measures and implementation, led by RNA Veterinary Committee chair Dr Roly Nieper.
The Federal Government has also introduced new biosecurity measures in response to FMD being detected in Bali, a popular destination for Australian tourists.
These include targeted operations at airports for returning travellers, biosecurity detector dogs and inspections at mail centres.
An outbreak of FMD in Australia is estimated to cost $80 billion.
