Ekka ramps up foot and mouth disease biosecurity

As a condition of entry to the Ekka all livestock competitors and exhibitors must increase their level of vigilance in monitoring the health status of their livestock on property before moving, to ensure only healthy animals come onto the showgrounds.

As a precaution, sanitising foot mat stations will be located at entry/exit points in livestock areas across the grounds for people to wipe their feet on. About 25 stations will be located at our livestock areas including the Large Animal Pavilion, Dairy Pavilion and Stock Pavilion.

The animal nursery will have sanitising foot mat stations at entry and exit, which will be monitored, additional signage and educational biosecurity awareness.

Additional signage educating people on animal health and biosecurity awareness.