Roma Echidnas dominate Queensland Country Orchids team

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 8 2022 - 8:00am
RUGBY UNION: Roma Echidnas players Courtney Jackson, Hannah Jakins, Renee Donpon, Meg Jakins and Kayla Jackson have all been selected for the Queensland Country Orchids open womens team. Picture - Lily Black

ROMA Echidnas players have dominated selections for the Queensland Country Orchids rugby union team with five players named in the 24 woman squad.

