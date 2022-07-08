Roma Echidnas dominate Queensland Country Orchids team

ROMA Echidnas players have dominated selections for the Queensland Country Orchids rugby union team with five players named in the 24 woman squad.
The Orchids team includes the Echidnas star performer and loose head prop Renee Donpon (who grew up in Rockhampton and whose family is now in Cloncurry), sisters Courtney and Kayla Jackson (originally from Thargomindah) and sisters Hannah and Meg Jakins (Mungindi).
The Jackson sisters are both flankers, while Hannah Jakins is found in the No.10 position with her sister Meg in the centres.
Southern Queensland has 14 players in the team, with six players Central Queensland, and four from North Queensland.
Orchids manager Rick Lingard the Orchids would play in a four game series against premier grade city teams and potentially an interstate team from September 18 to 20.
In the inaugural 2021 season, the Orchids played three games, and were undefeated in each.
Emerald-based former Samoan international Onehunga Matauiau has been named as the Orchids head coach, with Luke Zeremes the assistant.
The Queensland Country Under 15 womens team is also off to a cracking start, beating city 40-0 in its recent inaugural game.
Renee Donpon, Roma Rugby Union (SQ).
Rowena Massurit, Biloela Rugby Club (CQ).
Ta' Steere, Frenchville Pioneers (CQ).
Caitlin Holmes, North Ward RUC (NQ).
Olivia Fidow, Caboolture Rugby Union (SQ).
Stephanie Barns, Southside Crusaders (NQ).
Bridget Carter, Nambour Rugby Club (SQ).
Courtney Jackson, Roma Rugby Union (SQ).
Tiarre-Lee Fanuatanu, Central Highlands (CQ).
Lily Black, Toowoomba Bears (SQ).
Megan Prinsloo, Nambour Rugby Union (SQ).
Dillyn Blackburn, Noosa District Rugby (SQ).
Kayla Jackson, Roma Rugby Union (SQ).
Bek Murtagh, Nambour Rugby Club (SQ).
Carly Hill, Gladstone Rugby Union (CQ).
Tess Littleton, Toowoomba Rangers (SQ).
Hannah Jakins, Roma Rugby Union (SQ).
Alenna Whipp, Frenchville Pioneers (CQ).
Elianna Suluvale, Southside Crusaders (NQ).
Meg Jakins, Roma Rugby Union (SQ).
Allie Salter, Nambour Rugby Club (SQ).
Jade Hubbard, University of Southern Queensland (SQ).
Gagie Mackie Namok, Western Suburbs (NQ).
Elly May, Biloela Rugby Club (CQ).
