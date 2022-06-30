No rain today and little tomorrow, but BoM still predicting widespread rain

GRAIN and cotton growers desperately trying to plant and/or harvest crops are blowing a sigh of relief today with Australia's official weather forecaster winding in predictions of widespread rain hitting Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest computer modelling shows virtually no rain for today with the mapping showing only 1-5mm in north west Queensland.
BoM's expectations for Friday are also relatively modest with anything from 0-10mm falling on the southern half of the state.
Northern parts can expect to receive 15-25mm on Friday, according to BoM.
The best chance of rain now seems to be Saturday with the modelling showing parts of the inland receiving 10mm, up to 25mm in coastal areas.
Most of the rain appears to be gone by Sunday. However, coastal areas right through to far north Queensland could see falls of 25mm on Monday.
On Friday, BoM says there is a high to very high chance of rain, overcast conditions and well below average temperatures from the north west through parts of central and south east Queensland.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is also possible in the northern inland.
On Saturday BoM says an upper trough over southern Queensland will move slowly eastward, possibly seeing the deepening of a surface trough near the east Queensland coast.
However, BoM says there in uncertainty in the development of these systems and possible rainfall.
"Moderate to locally heavy rainfall may be possible in parts of central and south east Queensland, depending on their position and movement. A high to very high chance of rain, overcast conditions and well below average temperatures in the east and south east," BoM says.
Looking further ahead, BoM's modelling shows coastal areas could have received an accumulated 100mm, with up to 200mm recorded off-shore, by Thursday next week.
