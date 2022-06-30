NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Texas property Glen Eden, after it was passed in at auction.
Located 17km from Texas and 38km from Inglewood, the 735 hectare (1816 acre) property is on five titles.
Advertisement
Glen Eden is described as gently undulating, soft country currently carrying a good body of feed.
Pastures include blue and other native species with trefoil at the base.
The country rises into brigalow and narrowleaf iron bark and box gum hills with patches of millable pine on the property.
The boundary fences are described as being in fair condition and the internal fencing in need of repair.
Glen Eden is said to comfortably run 100 cows and calves, or the equivalent dry cattle, sheep or goats.
Water is supplied by five dams spread across the property.
Improvements include a set of portable panel yards equipped with a crush and loading ramp.
Contact Dan Tyson, 0418 756 588, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, Dalby.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.