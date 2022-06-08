Grassed up Jundah country hits the market

GRASSED up Jundah property Hayfield is set to be auctioned by Brodie Agencies in Longreach on June 29.
Offered by Kerri Pidgeon, the 31,708 hectare (78,352 acre) the Hayfield homestead is located 38km west of Jundah on the Lina Glen Road and about 100km north of Windorah. Jundah is 217km south west of Longreach.
Hayfield is estimated to carry 600 breeders or equivalent in an average season.
The property is currently destocked and is available for immediate livestock access.
The property is described as a good mixture of country with 16,000ha of undulating, stony country that is mostly timbered with gidyea, mulga and eucalypt trees along with many different species of shrubs.
There are also areas of bendee and lancewood timber along the stony range country with mostly spinifex and native grasses as well as salines, forbs and herbages.
There is about 800ha of open downs country with Flinders and Mitchell grass and other native summer grasses along with herbages.
The balance of Hayfield is described as soft red mulga country that is interspersed with gidyea flats.
The Stewart, Sheepyard and other minor flood-out creek systems run through this country, which is well grassed with mostly summer grasses and herbages.
Buffel is well established along the many creek systems. Timbers include mulga, beefwood, bauhinia, vinetree, desert oaks, bloodwood, leopardwood, false sandalwood and eucalypt varieties.
There are 11 dams and three bores as well as many seasonal small water holes along the creek systems.
Hayfield received 100mm of rain in April 2022 and 45mm in May 2022 setting it up for a very good winter and spring seasons.
There are seven main paddocks, three holding paddocks and a lane holding paddock. There is also about 35km of exclusion fence on the boundary, with about 8000ha fenced in.
The cattle yards are equipped with a branding cradle and a cattle crush in a new steel race.
Infrastructure includes a comfortable two-bedroom home, which has recently been levelled, re-stumped, painted externally and fitted with new fly screens. There is also a second two bedroom house. Both homes are located towards the centre of the property in a lawn and garden area with a large outdoor entertaining area.
The homestead is powered by a 70 panel 12kw solar system with battery storage as well as having a 17 kVA back-up generator.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies.
