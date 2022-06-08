Queensland Country Life
Grassed up Jundah country hits the market

Updated June 9 2022 - 11:58pm, first published June 8 2022 - 10:00pm
GRASSED up Jundah property Hayfield is set to be auctioned by Brodie Agencies in Longreach on June 29.

