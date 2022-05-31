Mount Abundance property heads to auction

THE Maranoa's prized Mount Abundance district is in the spotlight with the 768 hectare (1897 acre) property Brolga hitting the market.
Located 30km south west of Roma, Kerry and Merryl Versace's property features exceptional quality soil types, equally suitable for cropping or grazing.
This is the first time Brolga has been offered since 1954 and has 541ha of self-mulching black soils open downs country, which has been cultivated.
The country is described as slightly undulating with watercourses crossing the property.
The property is being sold with 299ha of wheat planted into a good profile of moisture following 100mm of rain for April and May.
There is also 133ha of sorghum stubble, 70ha of unworked oats stubble, and 39ha of fallow country.
The 227ha of pasture country features Mitchell, Flinders, buffel, bambatsi, and Queensland blue grasses. Recent rain will ensure herbages throughout the winter.
Brolga has five dams, which were all desilted in 2018, and access to a shared bore, which gravity feeds to storage tanks and stock troughs on Brolga.
Improvements include a three bay steel frame machinery shed and a lockable shed with a concrete floor.
Brolga will be auction online by Ray White Rural on July 1.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
