THE Francis Hotel is the hub of Thallon with its thriving agriculture sector and growing range of tourist attractions, including the town's famous silo mural.
Located on the Carnarvon Highway 80km south of St George and 40km north of Mungindi, the freehold is on two titles covering 2542 square metres.
The Francis is being sold with a five year lease in place, with a five year option. The lease includes management and earnings from the hotel and accommodation, post office, general store, and leased railway quarters.
Renovations of the two storey timber building include new wiring and floor coverings, energy efficient cold room, an exterior repaint in 2017, upgraded lighting, and split system air conditioners.
A new toilet block is attached to the hotel as well as a wastewater treatment plant.
A still to be installed 42 panel, 15Kw ground-mounted solar system is also included in the sale.
The bar has "easy care" flooring and features plenty of memorabilia to provide patrons with a country-style atmosphere.
Next to the upgraded kitchen is a cosy dining room that leads to a relaxed beer garden area with tables and umbrellas.
The hotel's upstairs area has three airconditioned bedrooms, a lounge, and a bathroom for guests, plus the manager's accommodation.
Marketing agent Robert Wildermuth, Ray White Rural, said Thallon was a vibrant town, which was recognised as a destination point for tourists.
"Thallon's reputation as a mecca for tourists grew after national media coverage of its spectacular silos mural and the giant northern hairy nosed wombat sculpture," Mr Wildermuth said.
"The passionate community has added other murals and sculptures around the town as points of interest, and the Moonie River is just to the west of town."
The Francis Hotel is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process, closing on June 10.
Contact Robert Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.
