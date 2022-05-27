Toogoolawah weaners on fire

RED HOT: John Luck, Mount Mort, and his champion pen of steers at the Toogoolawah weaner sale with Dick Boyd, Shepherdson and Boyd.

WEANERS were in strong demand at Shepherdson and Boyd's rain delayed annual Toogoolawah weaner sale on Friday.

The sale of 1881 steers and 1301 heifers dominated by top quality Charolais infused types in the six to nine month age bracket, and included 2630 cleared to travel to clean country.

The general run of steers made $1900 to $2100, while heifers sold for $1600 to $1700.

Sale toppers were a pen of very well grown Charolais-cross offered by Jenny Richards, Woolmar, which sold for $2400.



John Luck's champion pen of Charolais infused steers from Mount Mort made $2260.

The Brown family, Lyndhurst, Anduramba, sold the champion pen of Charolais infused heifers for $2210.

The buying strength came from the Western Downs, northern NSW and Victoria.

Numbers were reduced with plenty of local producers unable to get their cattle into the saleyards.

Shepherdson and Boyd's next Toogoolawah weaner sale is on June 17, followed by a third sale on July 15.

