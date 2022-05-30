Lochlea delivers rural lifestyle on a smaller scale

DALBY property Lochlea delivers a rural lifestyle on a smaller scale.
Covering 81 hectares (199 acres) on Oakey Creek between Bowenville and Jondaryan, Lochlea is 34km east of Dalby and 58km west of Toowoomba.
Advertisement
The property ranges from soft alluvial creek flats, broken by Lagoon Creek and frontage to Oakey Creek.
Some 68ha is developed for cultivation, which is currently planted to mung beans.
There are two main grazing paddocks, with fencing under 10 years old. The timber cattle yards have a loading ramp and crush.
The three bedroom weatherboard home is located in an elevated position and features a covered verandah.
Other improvements include a workshop/machinery shed with three phase power, two bay car shed, silos, and a bore.
Lochlea will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on June 23.
Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.