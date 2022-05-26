Nutrien Harcourts GDL: The highly regarded 1901 hectare Miles grazing property Moorlands has sold after it was passed in at auction.

Passed in for $7.625 million the property sold after a short negotiation session to top bidder Andrew Smith, Condamine.

Offered by Reg and Sharryn Gilmour, whose family has owned Moorlands since 1953, the versatile property is located 12km south west of Miles.



Improvements include two large, four bedroom homesteads.

The balance of the property is brigalow, ironbark, box country and cypress pine along the Dogwood Creek.



The 1500ha of open brigalow/belah melon hole grass country is described as nicely shaded, providing livestock with a good balance of country and protection.



Some 480ha of country has been renovated and established with bambatsi and buffel grass, with Queensland blue grass and herbages in season.

Moorlands has permanent waterholes along the 4.5km frontage to Dogwood Creek, three dams, nine troughs, and five storage tanks. There is also a licence to construct a weir on Tomahan Creek, which runs through the property.

The property is divided into 13 main paddocks and two holding paddocks, all connected by a laneway. One paddock has been exclusion fenced.



Moorlands is well watered by the permanent waterholes along the 4.5km frontage to Dogwood Creek.

The steel panel cattle yards and feature an undercover area, three way draft and loading ramp.

Other improvements include two large, four bedroom homesteads set in established gardens. There is also a shed and workshop, and a hayshed with a concrete grain bunker.

The marketing of Moorlands was handled by Owen Brockhurst and Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

