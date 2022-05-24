Queensland Country Life
Blue ribbon Kilcoy cattle country makes a stunning price

By Mark Phelps
May 24 2022 - 6:00am
SHEPHERDSON AND BOYD: Blue ribbon Kilcoy cattle property Brooklyn has sold at auction for a stunning price.

LAIRD and Sonya Morgan, Arubial, Condamine, have paid $16.1 million for the 1372 hectare (3390 acre) blue ribbon Kilcoy property Brooklyn.

