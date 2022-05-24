LAIRD and Sonya Morgan, Arubial, Condamine, have paid $16.1 million for the 1372 hectare (3390 acre) blue ribbon Kilcoy property Brooklyn.
Operating with bid card 13, bidding initially kicked off from the floor at $11m rising in $500,000 lifts to $16m. Although pushed to $16.05m, the Morgan's came back with $50,000 bid, securing the prized property for $16.1m from auctioneer Vince O'Brien.
Only two of the 11 parties registered to bid were active at the auction in the Broncos Leagues Club in Brisbane. The purchase price paid is equal to $11,735/ha ($4749/acre).
Brooklyn has been held over four generations since the 1890s, and is renowned for its prime bullock finishing qualities.
Offered by Graham 'Snow' Duncan, the conservatively stocked property is said to safely carry 600 breeders, 650 steers to prime, finished bullocks, or 850 young cattle.
Brooklyn is in 17 freehold titles and features expansive flats and hollows, rising to gently rolling ridges with a small area of steeper, timbered country.
Pastures include Rhodes grass, paspalum, water couch, white clover, kangaroo grass and black spear grass.
The property is watered with frontages to Sheep Station and Oakey creeks plus spring-fed permanent watercourses, 14 dams and lagoons.
Brooklyn also features a circa 1920s high-set traditional Queenslander homestead in very good condition. Other improvements include a two bedroom cottage, three machinery sheds, and a saddle shed plus two stables.
Brooklyn is fenced into 10 main paddocks plus horse and bull paddocks. The centrally located timber cattle yards have a plunge dip, vet crush, undercover calf branding cradle and loading ramp.
There are also steel cattle yards with undercover vet crush, loading ramp and a large weaner yard plus horse yards.
The marketing of Brooklyn was handled by Mike Barry, Shepherdson and Boyd, with the auction interfaced online by Elite Livestock Auctions.
