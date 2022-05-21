More markets open up for Qld's sustainably farmed sugar

MORE markets are being opened up for Queensland sugar following an advanced alignment between Smartcane BMP and a global sustainability program.
Peak farm body Canegrowers said the VIVE Sustainable Supply Program would now recognise sugarcane produced by growers accredited through the Queensland industry's Smartcane BMP program as equivalent to its farm module level.
VIVE consists of five modules that cover all the operations and activities of sugar production and supply from the farm to the end user.
Canegrowers chief executive officer Dan Galligan said sugar buyers, commodity marketers and food manufacturers were under increasing pressure from consumers to source products that meet verified sustainability criteria.
"This collaboration with VIVE is part of Canegrowers' focus on building the industry's reputation for environmental stewardship and demonstrating the sustainability of Queensland sugar to domestic and export supply chains," Mr Galligan said.
Smartcane BMP is a farm-focused continuous improvement program developed by the Queensland sugarcane industry.
Almost 40 per cent of Queensland's sugarcane area is now accredited.
Benjamin French, senior trader at Czarnikow and head of VIVE development in the Asia-Pacific Region, said Smartcane BMP had done fantastic work in progressing sustainable sugarcane farming in Australia.
"To build on Smartcane BMP's achievements, we want to develop sustainable verification from when their accredited product is delivered to the mill all the way through to the end-users in the export markets," Mr French said.
"We now look forward to inviting Australian mills and exporters onto the VIVE Programme, enabling us to develop fully verified sustainable supply chains from sugarcane farms to the participating VIVE refineries in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
"VIVE has exceptional support from industrial buyers in these markets.
"We look forward to supporting them with sustainable sugar from Australia and, in turn, rewarding those in the supply chain who have invested in continuously improving their sustainability credentials."
