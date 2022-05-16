NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Black family's versatile 408 hectare (1008 acre) Nanango fodder farm.
Auctioned online by Resolute Property Group, the property was passed in on a vendor bid of $11.25 million.
Water is a feature of property. There are multiple licences totalling 336 megalitre, frontages to both Barker and Meandu creeks, additional bore supplies, and on-farm storage.
The country on McNamara Road, about 8km from Nanango, comprises of mainly black alluvial soils, red clays and grey/black clays, well suited to irrigation.
Improvements include two new centre pivots, four houses, machinery and hay sheds and silos. There is also a feedlot licence.
A range of plant and machinery will be available to the buyer
About 80 per cent of the property is able to be irrigated, which also may have the potential for tree crops.
Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.
