WELL developed South West Queensland property Larnook has been listed for private sale with Nutrien Harcourts at $10.5 million, after being passed in at auction on April 20.
Adjoining Mungallala and having a 16km Warrego Highway frontage, the 4178 hectare (10,325 acre) freehold property is in 16 titles.
Advertisement
A total of 2800ha has been blade ploughed by owner Joe Henry and established with a big body of silk sorghum and buffel grass. 200ha is also ready for oats.
The balance of the country has been pulled and raked.
There are 20km of new internal netting fence plus 7km of new laneways.
Larnook's automated water system incorporates the bore and is equipped with observant monitoring. The water is gravity fed to troughs. There are also 13 new watering points.
Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom homestead with air conditioning and a wood heater set in well established lawns and gardens.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.