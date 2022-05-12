Two Jandowae properties sold at auction

TWO of four Jandowae properties offered at an Eastern Rural auction in Dalby on Thursday have sold.
The two properties that sold were Earlston covering 256ha (631 acres) for $1.9 million and Flatfields with 260ha (641 acres) at $1.75m.
The lifestyle properties passed in were: Dam Paddock 49ha (121 acres) and and Town Paddock 49ha (121 acres).
There were seven registered bidders at the auction.
The farming and grazing property Earlston was both by St John Kent, Jimbour for the equivalent of $7435/ha ($3011/acre). The property has 204ha of cultivation with the balance used for grazing. The undulating brigalow, belah with wilga and softwood scrub country also features a four bedroom home, sheds and silos.
Flatfields was bought by Gavin and Liesel Walton, Dalby, for the equivalent of $6742/ha ($2730/acre). Flatfields has 242ha of farming country. The property also has slightly undulating brigalow, belah country with wilga and softwood scrub, which runs down onto a small area of poplar box and Moreton Bay ash.
Dam Paddock and Town Paddock were passed in. Both properties are currently used for grazing and comprise of poplar box and Moreton Bay ash woodland country with some wilga.
The majority of the country was purchased in 2003 by the late Harold Hopper from Maleny to supply his dairy operation with fodder. The Hopper family is also well known for the award winning Maleny Dairies.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
