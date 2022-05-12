DARRYL and Carmel Waugh quality Western Downs cattle breeding and fattening property Doogalook has sold at a JLL Agribusiness auction for $13.35 million.
The buyers were local landholder buyers Gavin and Helen Dales, who paid the equivalent of $4012/ha ($1624/acre) for the 3327ha (8221 acre) property.
Bidding opened at $10m, rising smoothly in 10 lifts to $13.35m. After a short pause by auctioneer Sam Kelso, the property was declared to be on the market and the hammer fell.
Since being acquired by the Waughs in 2012, Doogalook had been progressively developed as a highly productive and versatile property, underpinned by excellent operational infrastructure.
The quality mixed farming enterprise located 10km south of Meandarra features an extensive mix of improved and native pastures along with established cultivation areas for oats and forage production.
The property features secure fencing and two sets of cattle yards serviced by laneways.
Doogalook is noted for for EU accredited Santa bullocks, which dress out at about 400kg at 24 to 30 months of age.
Infrastructure includes two solar powered stock watering systems servicing a series of storage tanks and troughs.
These reticulated systems are complemented by a permanent waterhole in Brigalow Creek, a large centrally located dam, and seven other dams. Holme and Brigalow creeks combine to provide a very good level of water security.
The extensive homestead complex features the manager's residence and workers' cottages, a large drive through machinery shed/workshop, in addition to other sheds and elevated seed grain storage.
Of note is the extensive farming plant and equipment included in the sale, and about 440ha of fallow cultivation ready for winter crop.
The marketing of Doogalook was handled by Clayton Smith, Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness. The auction was held in the Picnic Point Function Centre in Toowoomba.
