THE diverse and productive Roma property Bellevue is well located to both cattle and commodity markets, ideally positioning the property as a finishing depot.
To be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on June 23, Bellevue covers 547 hectares (1353 acres) in the Mount Abundance area, 28km from Roma - Australia's largest cattle selling centre.
Advertisement
Bellevue Feedlot has specialised in custom feeding 70 and 100 day grain fed cattle, along with stud bull preparation. It is accredited to feed both EU and non-EU cattle.
The accredited 1580 standard cattle unit feedlot has a development approval in place for 5000 SCUs. The property comes with a 112 megalitre artesian water licence for intensive livestock use.
The property's value is further enhanced by an established hay business, based on about 9000 shedded round bales.
Some 486ha of the cultivation country has received an annual application of composted manure over the past 15 years. There is currently 300ha of oats and 100ha of late forage sorghum.
Extensive improvements include three large hay sheds, a machinery and workshop shed, air operated cattle yards with over/under load out ramp, nine new feedlot pens, and a commodity shed.
Equine facilities include seven horse paddocks, stables, day yards, a round yard and horse vet crush.
The three bedroom Queenslander homestead is set in established lawns and gardens and features a synthetic grass tennis court. There is also a renovated two bedroom cottage on the property.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.