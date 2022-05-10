Queensland Country Life

Growers say Lockyer Valley water pipeline is all about reliability

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE PIPELINE: Lockyer Valley growers Mitch Brimblecombe, Troy Qualifchefski, Tim Linnan and Gordon Van der Est with Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz (second from left).

LOCKYER Valley farmers say a new pipeline will significantly improve the reliability of the region's vegetable production, resulting in new markets and increased employment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.