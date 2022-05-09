Feral pig poison banned, pregnancy testing green light

THE highly effective feral pig poison yellow phosphorous - commonly known as CSSP or SAP - will be banned under a shake up of Queensland's animal welfare laws.
The shake up of the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 will also see the pregnancy testing of cattle able to be done by accredited laypersons.
Dirranbandi grazier Richard Bucknall, whose family has been manufacturing CSSP since the 1970s, said it was ridiculous to ban yellow phosphorous and would likely result in an increase in feral pig numbers.
"CSSP is by far the most effective control method for feral pigs, one of Australia's most destructive animal pests," Mr Bucknall said.
"It's certainly better than the other control methods and has been successfully used for more than 100 years.
"It's clear the people making the decision to ban yellow phosphorous don't understand the science or the way it works on pigs."
Other practices including the firing of a horse or dog's legs as a means of treating injuries will be banned, while the enforcement powers of inspectors will also be strengthened, he said.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said the Palaszczuk Government was delivering on an election commitment to review the act.
"Queensland already has some of the strongest animal welfare laws in the country, but we wanted to make sure the act was current and reflected community expectations," Mr Furner said.
More than 2300 Queenslanders and groups that made submissions into the review.
Mr Furner said stakeholders will be able to provide further feedback on the proposed amendments via the Parliamentary Committee process before any amendments to the act were made.
