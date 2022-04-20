Cattle industry prepares for lumpy skin disease | Video

CATTLE industry and government representatives have come together to ensure Queensland is best prepared to address the risk of lumpy skin disease.

Australia's cattle industry is on high alert after the disease was reported in livestock on the Indonesian island of Sumatra in March, about 2300km to Australia's north west.

LSD is spread by biting insects, including mosquitoes and ticks. Cattle with the disease can develop large skin growths over much of their body, which may result in death.



There is currently no sign of LSD in Australia and the disease poses no risk to human health.



AgForce Cattle president Will Wilson said Queensland's cattle industry could be described as being in an 'alert but not alarmed phase'.

VIDEO: Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Mark Schipp, provides information about Lumpy skin disease, including its potential impacts and the need for disease vigilance.

"We are encouraged by good coordination between state and federal governments and the chief veterinary officer," Mr Wilson said.

"We are certainly very supportive of bringing in a vaccine to accelerate our preparedness, on the proviso there are no trade implications.



"We're also very keen to see that Indonesia is also well supported as it deals with the disease."

Lumpy skin disease is spread by biting insects, including mosquitoes and ticks. Photo - Pornsawan Baipakdee/Shutterstock

Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said governments, industry and veterinarians were working hard to have measures in place to manage the risks of LSD.



"The disease impacts production through emaciation, decreased milk production, damaged hides, and reproductive losses, and it could jeopardise our market access," Mr Furner said.



"Animals that recover can remain in extremely poor condition for some time.

"Australia is free of lumpy skin disease. We want to keep it that way, which is why we're holding this roundtable today (Tuesday) and hearing about the latest surveillance, prevention and preparedness measures."

Originally limited to Africa, LSD has spread through China, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia and now been detected in Indonesia.



CLICK HERE for more information on lumpy skin disease.

Livestock producers are encouraged to report anything suspicious toBiosecurity Queensland on 132523or theEmergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

