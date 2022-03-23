Promise of rain increases

FORECAST rainfall for the south east quarter of Queensland has consolidated, with the latest Bureau of Meteorology mapping showing more 15-50mm totals likely over the next eight days.

The best of the 50mm rain is predicted for much of the Darling Downs, about as far west as Mungindi.

Excellent rain is also predicted across the north of the nation, and over much of the south eastern quarter of Western Australia.

The heaviest 100-150mm totals are shown for coastal NSW.

While some southern parts along the border can expect 10mm falls on Thursday, heavier falls are expected in southern areas on Friday.

BOM says the rain will be the result weak trough currently over western Queensland, which will deepen and move slowly eastward across the interior of the state from Wednesday as an upper trough begins to amplify over the south.

The trough is likely to linger through the southern inland over the weekend enhancing rainfall about the south and south east of the state, the forecaster says.

Where the rain is expected to fall on Friday. Source - BOM

AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said many graingrowers on the Darling Downs were racing to harvest crops and control weeds, and would welcome three weeks to a month of dry weather.



Problem weeds, particularly fleabane and feather top Rhodes grass, had flourished followed repeat rainfall events.



However, it was a different story in Central Queensland where dry conditions persisted with farmers had been chasing rain for the past six months, he said.

"The wet weather is creating plenty of challenges in this area at least," Mr Taylor said.

"People are still trying to harvest sorghum and beans, and cotton is only about a month off.



"Some dry weather would be very welcome."

Where the rain is expected to fall on Sunday. Source - BOM

MORE READING: 'Ritchie Bros 2021 Market Trends Report examines second-hand machinery sales.'

MORE READING: 'Cotton growers confident of good year after mild summer'.

MORE READING: 'Canola demand places pressure on seed supplies'.

MORE READING: 'The Black Sea is a region in turmoil'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.