Quality cattle country close to Rockhampton

QUALITY cattle country located close to Rockhampton is on the market, to be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld on March 24.

Located 56km south west of Rockhampton at Wycarbah, Pakington covers 1241 hectares (3100 acres) with an estimated carrying capacity of 350-400 adult equivalents.

The property is described as a strong balance of quality brigalow scrub country and superior forest type soils interspersed with brigalow, softwood and bauhinia.



Grasses are mainly buffel, green panic, urochloa, and natural grass species with a strong influence of seca and verano stylo. Nearly all of Pakington has had some form of improvement to either the land or infrastructure.

The property is well watered by four dams, two of which are equipped with solar, and a bore, which is equipped with a solar Grundfos pump.



All of the dams have been desilted and enlarged during the past two years. The two creeks which traverse Pakington have seasonal water holes.

There is also a very practical set of steel cattle yards with the main working area and ramp designed and constructed by ProWay. The yards include a CIA crush on Tru-Test weigh bars, a three-way draft and a branding facility with Morrissey calf cradle. Water is connected to the yards and two holding paddocks located adjacent to the yards.

The fencing is predominately new, with all paddocks connected by a laneway system. The fencing is constructed of timber posts with three or four barb wire in strong stock proof condition. Mustering squares also provide watering facilities for each paddock.

Improvements include two steel sheds and two poly molasses tanks.

Pakington has been developed to a stage where the country is open with a solid body of improved and native pasture throughout. A large area of the property has been stick-raked and timber control pellets have been used to control regrowth.



Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.


