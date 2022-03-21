Living Bamboo grows sound online business

LIVING Bamboo was established 10 years ago and has grown to include a brand-new purpose-built nursery backed by a successful online business.



The business, which is to auctioned by Elders on April 2, is described as a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a turn-key investment with new infrastructure and is already a proven e-commerce venture.



Located in the beautiful Samford Valley, the new owners can move straight in and benefit from 24 hour online sales with a typical three days a week of work in the nursery.



The established nursery caters to both retail and wholesale customers and features new infrastructure including shade houses, growing tunnels, and an air-conditioned office.

Water facilities include a six megalitre dam, which ensures a consistent and reliable water supply.



There are automated and remote-controlled irrigation system located in the nursery and around the property.



Other features of the property located three minutes drive from the centre of Samford Village include a comfortable four bedroom brick home.



Living Bamboo Nursery produces clumping varieties of bamboo that are used for a variety of landscaping and garden purposes.



Living Bamboo will be auctioned by Elders in Samford Village on April 2.

The nursery is operates from Tuesday to Thursday, completing orders that have been established during the week, including online orders.



Nursery and property maintenance as well as bamboo production undertaken during the rest of the week as well as administration and rouseabout duties, which are carried out by the business owner only.



The busiest period for sales is August to December.



Contact Bruce Smith, 0417 716 033, or Garry Martin, 0417 002 606, Elders Real Estate.

