Trenance smashes reserve at auction | Video

ONGOING strong demand for rural property has seen Mount Tyson property Trenance has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.87 million - $520,000 above the reserve.

Located on Oakey-Pittsworth Road, the 183 hectare (451 acre) property on four titles had been owned by the Hohn family for the past 80 years.

Four of the eight registered bidders were active at the sale. The sale price is equal to $10,219/ha ($4146/acre).

Trenance is about 10 minutes drive from Pittsworth and 30 minutes from Toowoomba.

Improvements include a three bedroom Queenslander cottage and three car accommodation.

Water is supplied by a bore, dams and springs.

The marketing of Trenance was handled by James Arthur and James Croft, Ray White Rural.

