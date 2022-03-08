Lower Wonga's dramatic mountain backdrops | Video

FOUR outstanding rural property opportunities have emerged in the Lower Wonga district, to be sold separately on an online auction being conducted by Ray White Rural on March 25.



Offered by the Dray family, all four properties located west of Gympie are extremely well grassed, boast high carrying capacities, and are easily managed, top quality grazing country.



The country is gently undulating black soil flats and hollows with blue gum and appletree shade clumps, rising to some moderate to steeper, selectively cleared hill country, which provides excellent winter grazing on two of the two blocks.



The properties have attractive outlooks with dramatic mountain backdrops, are fully fenced and feature improved pastures including Rhodes grass, creeping bluegrass and well established legumes.



Water is supplied by dams, bores and/or creeks.

The properties are:

Illavale - 105ha (260 acres) of gently undulating cleared and improved grazing. The property is well equipped with solar pump and permanent holes in creeks. There are timber cattle yards with covered crush, a hay/machinery shed, and an uninhabitable, old Queenslander homestead.

O'Brien's - 102ha (252 acres) of gently undulating cleared and improved grazing. Bore equipped with solar pump and permanent holes in creek.

Schmidt's - 199ha (492 acres) of- gently undulating cleared and improved grazing rising to small area of moderate to steeper selectively cleared hillside. The bore is equipped with a solar pump, and there is a dam, and timber cattle yards.

Stan's - 316ha (781 acres) described as being half gently undulating cleared and improved grazing and about half moderate to steep thickly grassed mountainside. There are three dams, two poly tanks with a solar pump, and a trough.

The properties were not affected by the recent flooding arund Gympie, with all roads open for inspections.

Illavale, O'Brien's, Schmidt's and Stan's will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on March 25.

Contact Janelle Duffin, 0419 165 00, or Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, Ray White Rural, Mundubbera.

MORE READING: 'Stunning Mount Moon hits the market'.



MORE READING: 'Western Downs cultivation/grazing country makes $2575/acre'.

MORE READING: 'Central Highlands irrigation, cattle country hits the market'.

MORE READING: 'Panoramic views of Hinchinbrook Channel, Halifax Bay'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.