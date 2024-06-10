Queensland Country Life
'Holy grail': Sorghum grain research increases yields by 3 to 7 per cent

By Alison Paterson
June 11 2024 - 8:00am
PhD candidate Daniel Otwani from the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Plant Success is analysing the diversity available within the sorghum germplasm to increase grain sizes. Picture: Supplied.
Growers have welcomed research which shows potential for a 3 per cent to 7pc increase per tonne through grain size growth in sorghum hybrids which would boost their yield and profits for the same work input.

