'Holy grail': Sorghum grain research increases yields by 3 to 7 per cent

Growers have welcomed research which shows potential for a 3 per cent to 7pc increase per tonne through grain size growth in sorghum hybrids which would boost their yield and profits for the same work input.
According to AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor, news growers could soon access hybrid sorghum varieties, which would add 30kg to 70kg more per tonne, was "the Holy Grail."
University of Queensland PhD candidate Daniel Otwani from the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Plant Success said his analyses of the diversity available within the sorghum germplasm to better understand the crop's grain filling duration - which comprises the period between flowering and physiological maturity - is close to being completed.
"Since early 2021, we have worked with a diverse range of sorghum from across the world which represents the 1000 lines globally available to mine the traits we need," he said.
"Then we hone in on the sorghum types grown in Australia.
"An increase of 3pc to 7pc is a lot and a good thing for the grower if they maintain the same work input.
"Previous research has proven that varieties with high grain filling duration also have bigger grains (and) we are trying to improve the grain size of commercial hybrids, so understanding the differences in grain filling duration gives us the opportunity to improve those traits in sorghum breeding programs."
Mr Otwani hoped his research would benefit growers and the industry.
"Current commercial hybrids being marketed and sold in Australia have a much smaller grain size than other genotypes," he said.
"We want to find a way to make those hybrids bigger, and we are targeting one trait, the grain filling duration to help us do that."
Mr Otwani used crop simulation modelling to understand the variation of this trait across environments.
He said grain size was extremely important for sorghum growers in Australia.
"Growers are paid for the yield they harvest from their crops but also for the size of the grain they produce," he said.
"If they produce smaller grains, then their sorghum may be downgraded, but if they have bigger grains, then they are paid more for that bigger grain."
However, climatic conditions in Australia add another complication.
"Yield here is affected for example by water, because if water is limited at the end of the grain filling period, then the chances are that farmers will get smaller grains," Mr Otwani said.
"If you have varieties that are plastic in terms of water utilisation, then they can extend this grain filling duration when water is available and be guaranteed bigger grains.
"We have shown in our studies that increasing the grain filling duration by either 10 or 20 per cent guarantees an increase of between three per cent and 7pc in terms of yield and grain size.
"The results we are getting are quite positive."
Mr Taylor said it waws "great news" for growers.
"It's no secret for anyone who grows grains, the bigger and heavier the grain and yield is the Holy Grail," Mr Taylor said.
"Where growers can come unstuck is when we get dry conditions with not enough rain and there's a drop in quality which shows up in the grain screening, because what goes through it determines the quality.
"Anything we can do with genetics to produce larger grains will go a long way to increasing yields and avoid screening issues in tough times."
Mr Taylor said the recent sunny conditions had allowed many growers in his region to successfully plant out their winter crops.
"Grain-wise winter is looking good with wheat and barley looking good and chickpeas are still going in," he said.
"Unfortunately, some Darling Downs farmers are still to finish harvesting sorghum due to earlier rains, but a couple of weeks of fine weather has allowed many to catch up."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.