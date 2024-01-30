'A proper wet': Western and Darling Downs farmers singing in the rain

They're probably far too busy to be singing in the rain and dancing around their paddocks like Gene Kelly, but in general crop and cattle farmers around the Western and Darling Downs region say they are thrilled their dams are full and pastures saturated.
Looking out over their lush paddocks, it's certainly a welcome relief from the heatwave conditions which impacted farmers over the long weekend.
For Grains Australia Pulse Council chair and Wyreema mixed farm operator, Peter Wilson, the rain has been "extremely welcome".
"My wife Sonja and I run Speckle Park commercial cattle and agri-contracting and broadacre zero till seeding, pasture seeding, fertiliser spreading and haymaking plus we grow crops for the family," Mr Wilson said.
"What we have had here, it's a proper wet, we are in 'thunderstorm alley,' although it stopped raining mid-morning today.
"We received around 94mm in the past 48 hours including 46mm in the past 24 hours."
Mr Wilson said the rains boded well for the winter growing season.
"Rain at this time of the year means there's enough heat to get grass growing, but it's also later in the season as we start preparing for the winter crop, this rain will establish winter forage and the grain crops," he said.
Mr Wilson said his pastures are looking, "extremely lush".
"We have grass and a lot of my improved pastures are looking absolutely fantastic," he said.
"I did a drive around this morning and you could be forgiven for thinking you are in Europe, crops look fantastic, there's a genuine bulk in the grass and vegetative materiel conditions are very good."
But he said within 40km of their property, some farmers had not been so fortunate.
"While these falls have been phenomenal, not very far from here some have not had very much rain at all," he said.
"Since he start of November we have had 14 inches (35.6mm) of rain, including 186mm this month", he said.
"But 25km as the crow flies, some had only had a splash.
"A friend is still feeding cattle north of Pittsworth 40km away and others north of Brookstead are eight inches (203.2mm) of rain behind us."
Agforce grains president Brendon Taylor who grows sorghum near Jandowae, said in general the rain has been "fantastic".
"Largely it's been very, very beneficial," he said.
"There's been some loss of soil structure and few fences will need repairing but the flip side is until l yesterday Jandowae was one of the driest parts of Queensland."
Mr Taylor said the rain had filled local dams to overflowing.
"The widespread rain was between 100mm to 150 mm," he said.
"There is a possibility across the Downs some recently planted mungbeans might struggle if they are just out of the ground and then will be under water a few days, but for the advanced sorghum and cotton now coming into head, it will be absolutely fantastic and add a significant yield.
"For anyone across the Darling Downs who is an irrigator, this will be their first opportunity to harvest ti harvest irrigation water for more than a year," Mr Taylor said.
"The irrigators will be all madly pumping the river or the overland flow as there's been a massive amount of water across the flood plain.
"Some places got 150mm within seven hours and some places around Macalister got to 200mm."
Out near Kaimkillenbun, John Lord who said he runs "flatback background cattle for feedlots," at Ellendale, was very happy with the wet stuff falling out of the sky.
Mr Lord said their 1214 Hectare (3000 acre) property had a good soaking.
He reckoned most farmers nearby would be pleased with the rainfall they had received.
"We had 90mm last night," he said.
"The dams are pretty well full now, they were pretty empty before and its still showing down here."
Elders livestock agent Ashley Loveday said he believed most farmers would be relieved to have some steady rain across their property.
"It's been magnificent," he said.
"Overall it's been good rain and for some people this 40mm is probably on the lighter end as we have had up to 250mm in the area around Moonie to the south west between Dalby and St George, it's been good to fill the local dams."
Mr Loveday said he hoped the weather would be good for their sale on Wednesday.
"The livestock market has risen in the past few weeks and we may see a jump in the market be maintained while there's a shortage," he said.
"But once numbers level out, I believe so will the prices."
Meanwhile, Kellco principal Brendan Kelly said his local community around Dalby had received some good falls.
"From my phone calls this morning for the last day or so most people got 100mm to 150mm with isolated falls of up to 200mm," he said.
"So while in the short term this impacts logistics with roads cut and creeks up, on the positive a lot of people will be looking for the overload flow to fill dams and creeks for future water security."
Mr Kelly said he felt livestock numbers would not return to normal levels
"I feel it will be well into mid-year until we see decent numbers come forward," he said.
"It will be after Easter before we see decent numbers."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Dalby received 44.2mm on Monday and 73.2 mm on Tuesday bring the total for the first 30 days of January to 158.2mm.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.