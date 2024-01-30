Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'A proper wet': Western and Darling Downs farmers singing in the rain

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 30 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grains Australia Pulse Council chair and Wyreena mixed farmer, Peter Wilson with his wife Sonja said the rain had been "extremely welcome". Picture: Supplied.
Grains Australia Pulse Council chair and Wyreena mixed farmer, Peter Wilson with his wife Sonja said the rain had been "extremely welcome". Picture: Supplied.

They're probably far too busy to be singing in the rain and dancing around their paddocks like Gene Kelly, but in general crop and cattle farmers around the Western and Darling Downs region say they are thrilled their dams are full and pastures saturated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.