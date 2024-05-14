Queensland Country Life
Winter plant underway on the Western Downs, as chickpea price soars

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 14 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 8:05pm
Andrew Butler with his son, Matthew, on their Condamine property, North Beaufort, where they're planting wheat and chickpeas. Picture supplied.
As growers in southern and central Queensland wrap up their summer programs, chickpeas have been seen as an attractive planting option this winter, as demand continues to rise.

