Winter plant underway on the Western Downs, as chickpea price soars

As growers in southern and central Queensland wrap up their summer programs, chickpeas have been seen as an attractive planting option this winter, as demand continues to rise.
India recently announced the immediate removal of its tariffs on desi chickpeas until the end of March 2025, a decision which is expected to boost chickpea plantings across Queensland.
Early this week, chickpeas delivered to Mackay/Gladstone port were trading up to $1060 per tonne, the highest it has been since 2016.
AgForce grains president, Brendan Taylor believes a large majority of growers will be planting chickpeas this season on the basis that it's a lucrative option and acquires minimal input costs.
"There is no nitrogen required under a chickpea crop, as opposed to cereals like wheat or barley where you have to put nutrition under them," Mr Taylor said.
"Chickpeas being a legume, fix their own nitrogen, so there's no upfront nitrogen costs which are significant savings.
"Though, if we get a wet winter and it stays wet, diseases are always of concern with chickpeas.
"I suspect there will be a massive plant of chickpeas in central Queensland, as they have the perfect climate for growing chickpeas."
While the price seems lucrative enough, some growers on the Darling Downs are playing it safe and are sticking to their traditional winter programs.
Darling Downs grower Andrew and wife Lauren Butler are currently experiencing one of their best planting starts ahead of winter.
They're planting 650 hectares of Borlaug wheat and 450 ha of Kyabra chickpea on their property, North Beaufort, 60km west of Condamine.
Mr Butler said they wrapped up their sorghum harvest just before Easter and are about to start their winter plant.
"We're seeing some of the best planting conditions I've experienced in quite a long time, not too wet, not too dry," he said.
"We have a fairly strict rotation so we're at our normal amount for chickpeas.
"This year, we are getting the opportunity to double crop our sorghum paddock back into chickpeas because of the big rain over Easter.
"That's the beauty of our rotation, we'll have one paddock of fallow chickpeas and then every year we'll have the opportunity to double crop chickpeas back into sorghum country."
Mr Butler said the chickpea price didn't have too much of an affect on their winter cropping decisions.
"We certainly don't make decisions based on what the price is at planting time, because so many times you get to the other end and it's not that," he said.
"We make our rotation and planting decisions on good agronomic outcomes and if the price isn't what we want it to be at harvest time, then we'll look at our options like storage.
"We've been selling on a rising market and now we'll play the market with the rest of our available crop, whatever that may be when we're getting close to the harvest."
Condamine grower Bill Barkle of Yarramunda Farming Company will be planting 1200 ha of wheat and 200 ha of chickpeas this season.
"We'll get the wheat program finished and then we'll get a start on planting chickpeas in late May," Mr Barkle said.
"We're only just plating the wheat just shallow and the press wheels are pressing the wheat seed in beautifully, getting a nice seed bed going.
"It's gearing up to be a good season if we can get some follow up rain through winter."
