Wet weather delays sorghum harvest as growers fear downgrades and more rain

By Alison Paterson
May 7 2024 - 6:00am
BB Harvesting co-founder Leigh Bourke said he had originally hoped to have completed the harvest on a Toobeah property by the end of April but rain caused ongoning delays. Picture: Supplied.
BB Harvesting co-founder Leigh Bourke said he had originally hoped to have completed the harvest on a Toobeah property by the end of April but rain caused ongoning delays. Picture: Supplied.

Harvesting sorghum in the state's south west has been delayed due to persistent rain. with some growers concerned about quality downgrades due to sprouting and weather damage.

