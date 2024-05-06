Wet weather delays sorghum harvest as growers fear downgrades and more rain

Harvesting sorghum in the state's south west has been delayed due to persistent rain. with some growers concerned about quality downgrades due to sprouting and weather damage.
Growers in the Darling Downs and Goondiwindi region have reported soggy conditions preventing headers from entering paddocks as well as crop caused by weather as well as pests such as wild pigs and mice.
According to BB Harvesting co-founder Leigh Bourke, his team originally hoped they would complete the harvest on a Toobeah property by the end of April.
Mr Burke said the team, who had travelled 1400km from Victoria, needed 14 days of good weather to complete the 2500ha harvest.
"We had around 200mm of rain and the harvesting took a hit," Mr Bourke said.
"Since then they have been fighting moisture.
"We have completed more than 1100ha so we are over half-way."
While growers have been worried about down-grades, Mr Bourke said some of the grain they have harvested for their client is first-rate.
However, with some of the crop being assessed as of feed-grade quality, Mr Bourke said the grower will need to find a market for this part of the harvest.
"If the weather holds we can put in in some long days and get if finished," he said.
"It was a late crop so it was not quite ready when the rain arrived.
"Once we have finished here we'll hopefully get some more work before we return to Victoria."
AgForce grains president and Grains Producers Australian board northern region director Brendan Taylor said the ongoing soggy conditions have been "extremely frustrating."
"While we only got a brief shower on Friday at this time of years things dry up slowly and I'm looking at the last 50ha to 60ha which should have been harvested in April," he said.
"At least the crops are still standing, there's been only a little lodge (fall-over).
"Unfortunately feral pigs and mice are having a merry time of it."
Mr Taylor said many growers were "having a pretty tough time."
"But some areas west of Dalby have not been as wet and have been able to get their harvest off," he said.
"Parts of Central Queensland have been pretty wet but their crop is always later and they will probably start in the next week or so.
"Some sorghum growers have harvested between 50pc and 60pc while some near me have only got 20pc in."
With more heavy weather forecast for the coming weekend, Mr Taylor said even the local graziers reckoned they had enough rain.
"Graziers are telling me while the rain is good for pasture, their cattle are getting bogged," he said.
"Another significant weather evening looming at the end of the week is incredibly frustrating.
"It's causing farmers heartache and costing people money although the crop is still largely very good."
Nutrien Ag Solutions Dalby agronomist Ross Pomroy said the successful sorghum harvests in the area around Dalby came down to the soil, with better quality clay soils easier on equipment.
"The Central Queensland crop being a bit later has not had the rain we had in other parts," he said.
"Around her there's been between 30pc to 70pc of crops harvested depending on the soil, with softer soils still holding wheel tracks and water."
Mr Pomroy said many growers would aim to harvest now before more wet weather.
"We are expecting rain this weekend so there will be more harvesting and where they can more planting of planting barley and early wheat," he said.
Got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.