Here comes the rain again: Farmers despair as more wet weather on the way

Grain growers are hoping a rain front which is expected to move across the country to Queensland by Friday, will not further impact their plans to harvest or sow crops.
On Monday the Bureau of Meteorology made a national weather update which reported a wet and windy front was expected to sweep across Australia and bring some rain to at least the south east, Central West and east coast regions of Queensland.
The BoM's Queensland forecast predicted a broad upper-level trough and associated surface trough would combine with tropical moisture to produce a cloud band and areas of rain in western and southern inland Queensland from May 30, pushing east into the weekend.
Forecast rainfalls are predicted to between 5 millimetres to 25mm.
Peter Turner who owns the popular Central and North Queensland Weather and Stormchasing site on social media, said he expected lighter falls to reach the state than landholders had experienced earlier in the year.
"I believe rain between 10mm to 25mm will fall mainly on Central Queensland and the southern areas," he said.
"It won't be major falls it will be more like greening off the grass rather than filling the dams."
But for many growers who have worn out their gumboots over the past few months, any rain is too much.
AgForce Grains president and Grain Producers Australia board northern region director Brendan Taylor said he was keeping his fingers crossed the rain coming his way would be lighter than the drenching his area had previously copped.
"We have just finished our sorghum harvest but there's plenty around here who haven't," he said.
'Our barley is in and is up and growing and chickpeas around the Darling Downs will go around mid-June."
Mr Taylor said depending on how heavy any late-autumn rain was, it would be "bitter-sweet".
"Our growing crops will happily take between 10mm and 15mm," he said.
"But no-one wants to see bigger rains of 30mm to 40 mm we don't want the risk of too much wet as we are spreading nitrogen before the rain front gets here and the soil is so wet we don't need any more of it before we plant the chickpeas."
Muckadilla grain grower Scott Loughnan said he hoped the rain band won't drop too much wet stuff - at least not until he's finished harvesting the last 90ha of mung beans.
Speaking over the rumble of machinery as he sprayed herbicide to prepare fields ahead of planting a crop of chickpeas next month, Mr Loughnan said he was keeping an anxious eye on the sky.
"We are all right here, we don't need any more rain."
"Heavy rain is probably not ideal," Mr Muller said.
"We only have another 500ha of chick peas to plant and we will get in 250ha to 300ha this week depending on how much rain we get."
However, Darling Downs grower Andrew Butler said wouldn't mind some light rain.
Mr Butler said they had thankfully completed harvesting sorghum on their property at North Beaufort, 60km west of Condamine, before Easter ahead of planting 650ha of wheat.
"Today (May 28) we have finished planting the last of our 470ha chickpea crop," he said.
"I don't mind if we have some rain here, it would be good."
