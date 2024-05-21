Queensland Country Life
Revealed: The best and worst grasses to beat pasture dieback

By Alison Paterson
Updated May 22 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 9:32am
Department of Agriculture pasture agronomist Ted Callanan showing some attendees of the Boonah field day on May 21 the results of a four year trial which assessed the tolerance of mealybugs to 29 grass varities. Picture: Supplied
Department of Agriculture pasture agronomist Ted Callanan showing some attendees of the Boonah field day on May 21 the results of a four year trial which assessed the tolerance of mealybugs to 29 grass varities. Picture: Supplied

Department of Agriculture principal pasture agronomist Gavin Peck and pasture agronomist Ted Callanan have revealed a four year trial had shown the grasses most tolerant to pasture dieback were Signal grass and Mekong Brizantha as well as Buffel grass varieties Biloela and Tarewinnabar.

