Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Still no 'silver bullet' for dealing with pasture dieback three decades on

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael St Henry, one of the participants of a pasture dieback field day at Gaeta run by Applied Horticultural Research. Picture: Judith Maizey
Michael St Henry, one of the participants of a pasture dieback field day at Gaeta run by Applied Horticultural Research. Picture: Judith Maizey

As more and more producers struggle to deal with pasture dieback on their properties, it was clear at a field day last week that there is still "no silver bullet" to eliminate it after more than three decades since its first appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.