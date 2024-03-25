Still no 'silver bullet' for dealing with pasture dieback three decades on

As more and more producers struggle to deal with pasture dieback on their properties, it was clear at a field day last week that there is still "no silver bullet" to eliminate it after more than three decades since its first appearance.
Last Thursday, about 28 people attended a pasture dieback field day at Gaeta where Applied Horticultural Research has been carrying out trials to find ways to produce feed from dieback-affected pastures. On Wednesday, about 30 people attended a similar day at Jambin.
One of the participants at Gaeta, Michael St Henry, Glen Eva, Gin Gin said pasture dieback first appeared on his place in 2017 and had taken over 80 per cent of his bluegrass paddocks this year.
"That would be about 400 acres or 10 per cent of our property," he said.
Mr St Henry, who runs Brahman breeders and fattens weaners to store weight, said pasture dieback really affected them as they locked up their bluegrass paddocks for their weaners.
"So when we wean in about a month's time all of a sudden our weaner paddocks have nothing and they're useless," he said.
The fourth-generation grazier said they had tried planting Mekong Brizantha and different crosses of the improved grasses, as well as fertilising, slashing, burning and "flogging" the paddocks.
"We've tried everything and it doesn't seem to do anything," he said.
Mr St Henry said a lot of what was being shared at the field day was what they had been told last year.
He said there was a little more information on how the fungus was killing the grass which followed on top of the mealybug which was new.
"But there doesn't seem to be much else dealing with it as much as management practice - (such as) really just flogging the paddock down, which goes against our grain, just to get the biomass down...keeping the cattle on it longer...so it doesn't get all that leafy matter that they're (the mealybug) living in," he said.
Mr St Henry agreed with producer Ben Hughes of Malarga, Brooweena, who recently called for more money to be spent on researching the issue to find a better solution.
"This little bit of research is great (at the field day), it's showed us some things like (the fact) that the Mekong and some of the other grasses that are not susceptible (to the mealybug), but the cattle don't eat them too well," he said.
Chris Roffey, Gaeta, Gaeta, who has 800 acres and runs Brangus/Droughtmaster cross breeders, said pasture dieback had reduced the carrying capacity on his property by about one third and, at its worst, affected 60 per cent of his property. The AHR trial is on his property.
"We've been replanting areas that have been badly affected...generally with Rhodes grasses and stylos...we have tried planting Mekong and last year we planted some Desmanthus as a legume...the cattle love it, but unfortunately our country isn't good enough for it, there's only very small strips of that which are suitable because it wants pretty good soils generally," he said.
Mr Roffey, who has had pasture dieback on his property for the past eight years, said more money into research would always help, but he did not think it was a very easy problem to solve.
"When it first started here, no-one knew what it was...six months later, they still don't know, 12 months later 'oh it's this thing and probably it's mealybug'. They didn't really decide on mealybug up until about three years ago...and fusarium (the fungus) on it, it's the two combined."
Mr Roffey said pasture dieback was by far the most challenging management issue he had faced, even worse than giant rat's tail grass which was controllable.
"That's a simple thing. This is not that simple because there is no real control measure. They're all adaptations you make into the way you're running the place or developing the place to try and find a pathway.
"And, I think everyone is still finding these things - it's not like 'this is the answer' - it's sorting out which one is the answer. The things that are the answer here are not the things that are the answer around Bauhinia for example, they've different soil types, different country. The bug is the same, but the way you try to sort it out is different."
At the Gaeta field day, Dr Naomi Diplock, research scientist with Applied Horticultural Research, was keen to stress that the cause of the dieback was pasture mealybug.
"There's absolutely no question anymore as to the cause," she said.
"So here we're dealing with how we produce feed where we have pasture mealybug - so in the (trial) plots where we have done nothing, the Bisset bluegrass is completely flat and grey and dead, it's completely died off with dieback.
"In areas where we have planted a grass and legume mix using grasses that are more tolerant to dieback such as Rhodes grass or Gatton Panic mixed with a legume mix - in this case, it was desmanthus, butterfly pea and stylo - we've got stands of pasture and a few symptoms of dieback, but they're not dying off like the Bisset.
"This is three years on and we're still seeing really good results using the pasture mixes particularly with legumes. In situations where you need to control weeds and can't plant legumes, the grass mixes on their own using more tolerant species are giving really good results as well."
Dr Diplock said how producers dealt with pasture dieback would depend on "everyone's unique situation and their soil type, what they're producing and their production systems".
"There's no magic bullet unfortunately, but there's definitely steps that we can take to reduce dieback - such as keeping the pasture open - so keeping it grazed and reducing the thatch layer of the grass will help reduce dieback because the mealybug loves to live in that thick thatch layer - so grazing it or if you can slash and bail it, removing the thatch layer is helpful," she said.
"And, in country where you have really susceptible species, replanting with a grass and legume mix or just a grass mix of less susceptible species, is giving us really good results at four trial site locations in Jambin, Theodore, Biggenden and Gaeta."
Dr Diplock said mealybug was here to stay and there would not be a get-rid-of-mealybug solution any time soon.
"But there's definitely steps that we know now that we can take to manage pasture in dieback in affected country," she said.
"People need to look at all these recommendations of more tolerant species and their own unique situation and make a decision on how best they can implement those strategies to suit their production system."
Dr Diplock agreed there was "no one size fits all" approach, but producers just needed to look at the different strategies available and adapt them to their own situation.
"Just being aware of and knowing what the mealybug looks like, looking for mealybug in the summer time, that's when you will first start to see it up on the leaf, determining that it is pasture dieback which is caused by mealybug and taking those steps to managing it, keeping your thatch layer minimal, opening your pasture and using resistant or more tolerant species," she said.
Mr St Henry said he had hoped to learn about "any new miraculous answer" to pasture dieback at Thursday's field day.
"But I think it's just management - as soon as you see it in your paddocks, get cattle in and chew it down and burn it," he said.
