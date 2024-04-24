Raising the banking steaks with Judo Bank

Andrew Macarthur, owner of Normanby Santa Gertrudis and Jason Marr, Judo Bank managing director, regional and agribusiness. Picture supplied by Judo Bank

This is branded content for Judo Bank

In the specialised sector of agribusiness finance, where one size has never fit all businesses, one bank is bucking the trend by bringing back the trusted banker and customer relationship.

Founded in 2016, ASX listed Judo Bank with its growing team of specialist agribusiness bankers, has been assisting regional businesses with their finance needs.

While their presence in the banking market is relatively new, Judo Bank's approach to business lending is anything but.

Led by on-farm meetings and localised understanding, their approach reflects a traditional banker-customer relationship.

This approach paired with the energy of capable, well-supported relationship bankers, is bringing vigour back to agribusiness banking.

Judo Bank regional and agribusiness managing director, Jason Marr said their approach is gaining a lot of traction.

"In other banks, it's becoming increasingly more difficult for bankers to do their job effectively and place customers at the forefront," he said.

"At Judo Bank we know it's our people that give us a competitive advantage.

"Not only are we getting a huge number of enquiries from new customers, we're also fielding enquiries from bankers wanting to join our ranks."

Judo Bank's customer, Normanby Santa Gertrudis situated in Croftby, in the heart of the Scenic Rim region, is one such customer that has greatly benefited from their approach.

Regional and agribusiness relationship banker, Alex Gall, met beef producer, Andrew Macarthur who was looking to expand operations on his 11th generation property.

Andrew had been with his previous bank for many years but felt like he wasn't getting the level of support and understanding that he needed.

"As bankers, our ability to help customers really comes down to the farm visit in the early phases of the relationship," Mr Gall said.

"It's easy to get lost in spreadsheets and documents, losing sight of what the family and farming operations are looking to achieve."

Mr Gall visited the property regularly and took the time to ask questions and analyse what Andrew was hoping to achieve, not just in the next few years, but generationally as he incorporates his sons into the operation.

For the Macarthur family selecting the right bank for their business has been as important as any decision made in the paddock.

With Judo Bank's support, the Macarthurs were able to fund their business growth increasing their scale and profitability.

Having access to the right financial solutions through their relationship banker is making all the difference.