Quality steers top $1370/head at strong Toogoolawah weaner sale | Photos

Shepherdson and Boyd's 25th annual Toogoolawah weaner sale proved another great success, with an outstanding quality weaner steers topping $1370, while heifers hit an impressive $1100.
Dominated by well bred Charolais infused types, the 5320 calves yarded created strong competition among both local and western buyers, particularly from the Taroom and Roma districts.
A feature of the sale was more than 4200 head were presented ready to go to clean country after one dipping.
Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold an outstanding run of 325 predominantly Charolais-cross, with the steer portion topping $1370, and other pens making $1350 and $1210.
Luck Farming, Mount Mort, sold Charolais to $1100-cross weaner steers for $1320.
John Luck said he was pleased by the result.
"It to see the market responding to the quality of the calves on offer here today," Mr Luck said.
Eskdale Cattle presented 573 top quality Charolais-cross steers, which topped $1330 and $1300. Their Santa-cross draft hit $1220, while the Angus-cross made $1130.
The Fogg & Gloag Family sold Simmental-cross steers topping at $1300.
Mike Perrin and Andrea Vonhoff, Anduramba, had the "champion pen of steers". The young, top quality pen of Angus-cross made $1270.
The Gittins family, Goomeri, sold quality Charolais-cross steers for $1270 and Droughtmasters for $1090.
Jilrift, Old Hidden Vale, Grandchester, sold outstanding Charolais-cross for a top of $1260.
Lachie Brown, Buaraba Creek Pastoral, Buaraba, also caught the interest of buyers selling his Charolais-cross steers to $1220.
Delcosta, Linville sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1220. Dick and Cate Buckham, Tarome, sold quality Charolais-cross weaner steers for$1220.
G&T Reiser, Gregors Creek sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1210.
Woodmillar Santas, Gayndah, sold a quality run of Santa weaner steers with the lead pen selling for $1200. Scott Cleary, Colinton Station, sold a quality run of Charolais-cross weaner steers with pens topping at $1190.
Lachlan Barnes, Anduramba, sold a quality run of Santa-cross weaners steers topping at $1190.
Maree Duncombe, Conondale, sold her usual top quality F1 Charbray weaner steers topping at $1170. Samuel Holdings, Manumbar Station, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1170.
HC Mort, Mt Mort, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1170 and $1120. ATG, Kilcoy sold Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1160/head.
Dallas and Charlene Allery, Glenmaurie, sold Charbray Weaner steers for $1130 and Simbrah-cross weaner steers for $1110.
Buaraba Creek Pastoral sold Hereford/Brahman-cross steers topping at $1130.
G&C Lynch, Esk sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1130.
Jamie Peters and family, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1120.
The Karreman Group also sold steers for $1120.
Plenty of good steer calves sold for $1110. Bandamill Grazing; Spean Pastoral Co, Esk; Graham Scholl, Gatton; Croftby Downs; Peter Stanton and Pat Nicklin, Mt Kilcoy; and Barry Pratten, Kilcoy, all his the mark.
Coogar, Elginvale, sold Charbrays for $1090, while C&S Henderson made $1070.
Gatton producers B&A McLoughlin sold Limousin-cross for $1090. The Schmidt family, Fernvale, made $1080 for Charolais-cross. C&J Underwood sold a quality pen of Angus-cross calves for $1070.
Toogoolawah's heifer offering was also in strong demand despite some pre-sale jitters.
Eskdale Cattle sold quality females fro $1100, $930, $910.
Luck Farming also sold an excellent draft of Charolais-cross perfect as future breeders for $1020.
Maree Duncombe's F1 Charolais-cross heifers made $1000, while Paradise Grazing sold Charolais-cross at $990, $960 and $960.
Coogar's heifers made $940, with Glenvale Pastoral selling Angus-cross for $940.
Jilrift, Grandchester, sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers for $890. Buaraba Creek Pastoral's female calves topped $880, with Karreman Quarries selling Charolais-cross heifers for $870.
The Gittins family's Charolais-cross heifers topped $840 and $810.
Dick and Cate Buckham sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers for $850. Charolais-cross weaner heifers from ATG, Kilcoy, made $850, with . Angus-cross from Talora, Gatton, making $840.
The Stokes family, Mt Walker, sold Charolais-cross for $810, while Graham Scholl, Gatton, made $800.
Delcosta hit $820 for its quality Charolais-cross, with C&S Henderson on $800.
Andrew and Dianne Gloag sold very handy Simmental-cross for $830. B&A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold Limousin-cross heifers for $780.
Samuel Holdings, Manumbar Station, made $780 for its Charolais-cross.
HC Mort, Mt Mort, sold Charolais-cross for $790, while C&J Underwood sold Angus heifers for $770.
Andrea Vonhoff and Mike Perrin outstanding young Angus-cross heifers made $730.
A&F Macarthur and Sons, Boonah, also sold a quality line of Santas for $710.
