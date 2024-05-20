Queensland Country Life
Quality steers top $1370/head at strong Toogoolawah weaner sale | Photos

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:28pm
Shepherdson and Boyd's 25th annual Toogoolawah weaner sale proved another great success, with an outstanding quality weaner steers topping $1370, while heifers hit an impressive $1100.

