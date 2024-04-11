Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Bluegrass seed in high demand to improve pasture

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundaberg agronomist and Northside Produce owner Brian Gordon said Bluegrass seed was in demand for permanent pasture improvement. Picture: Supplied
Bundaberg agronomist and Northside Produce owner Brian Gordon said Bluegrass seed was in demand for permanent pasture improvement. Picture: Supplied

High demand by graziers for Queensland Bluegrass seed to enhance the quality of their pasture for livestock has prices at around $46/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.