Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Preg testing breathalyser for cows wins Beef 2024 ag startup title

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef in Australia's Pitch in the paddock winner, Dr Bronwyn Darlington from Agscent, with her prize money. Photo Andrew Marshall.
Beef in Australia's Pitch in the paddock winner, Dr Bronwyn Darlington from Agscent, with her prize money. Photo Andrew Marshall.

A NSW Southern Tablelands sheep and beef producer and her methane and pregnancy testing breathalyser have won Beef Australia's $10,000 Pitch in the Paddock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.