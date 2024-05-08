Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Commercial buyer pays top money for Wattle Grove bull at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 8 2024 - 9:09pm, first published 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top selling heifer, Party Girl WGS T248, with Top X Roma's Cyril Close and buyer Jacob Moore, Glenmia Livestock and Fitting Service, Miles. Picture: Ben Harden
Top selling heifer, Party Girl WGS T248, with Top X Roma's Cyril Close and buyer Jacob Moore, Glenmia Livestock and Fitting Service, Miles. Picture: Ben Harden

A returning commercial client from Rolleston has paid the top money at Wattle Grove Speckle Park sale at Beef 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.