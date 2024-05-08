TMR to step up fire ant response after turf grower frustration

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has responded after a Queensland turf grower accused them of neglecting to manage Red Imported Fire Ants on a state road which adjoined their property.
Australian Lawn Concepts general manager Erin Quinlan said she had raised the issue when she was part of a Turf Queensland delegation which met with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner on April 29 at Parliament House to request his support for their proposed $435,000 Turf Biosecurity Accreditation Program.
But a TMR spokesperson said previous incursions on their land had been reported to and treated by Biosecurity Queensland officers.
Ms Quinlan said she asked Mr Furner if TMR could be encouraged to step up their National Fire Ant Eradication Program efforts.
"I asked Mr Furner to ensure the Department of Transport and Main Roads took responsibility for spraying RIFA nests alongside their roads," she said.
"As our turf business is along a main road where there are often RIFA nests, when TMR don't do their bit it does not help."
Ms Quinlan said while ALC faced high costs of spraying to prevent RIFA from spreading, they took their compliance responsibilities very seriously.
"We spray on average four times per year across 240 hectares of turf," she said.
"Our annual chemical costs are $80,000 excluding helicopter application costs, these are $3600 plus GST per hour."
On May 7 in response to questions from Queensland Country Life, a TMR spokesperson said, "a collaborative approach is critical in our response to fire ants".
TMR said it will be responsible for self-treatment within the state's south coast region, Darling Downs district, metropolitan and north coast regions as of July 1, 2024.
"TMR is working with the Biosecurity Fire Ant Suppression Taskforce team and other land management agencies to coordinate and support each other in the control and eradication of this pest," the spokesperson said.
"Previous incursions on TMR land have been reported to and treated by Biosecurity officers.
"This role will be shifting to all land managers, including TMR."
The spokesperson said the department has an existing program and budget for the management of invasive plants and animals.
"TMR is enhancing this program to include Fire Ant surveillance and treatment on its land," the spokesperson said.
"TMR has prioritised funding within this program to deliver on this responsibility.
"Work is continuing to expand the scope of this program and ensure our efforts best align with other land managers and our biosecurity obligations to keep our communities safe."
Got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.